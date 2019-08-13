ZZ Top And Brad Paisley Lead VetsAid 2019 Lineup

The Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh has recruited rock legends ZZ Top and country music superstar Brad Paisley to lead the lineup for this year's VetsAid concert.

The event will benefit Walsh's veterans charity of the same name and will also include performance from the Eagles icon, along with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Sheryl Crow.

VetsAid 2019, the third annual event, is schedule to take place on Veterans Day eve, November 10th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Walsh had this to say, "It's about time we brought VetsAid down to Texas and who better to share the stage with than my old buddies and Houston's own ZZ Top!

"With Brad, Sheryl, Jason and more special guests to be announced joining us too this will be yet another historic night of incredible music for our vets."

"This is a night where all are welcome to celebrate the things that unite us as Americans: good friends, open hearts and great music!"





