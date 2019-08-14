Five Finger Death Punch Singer 'Died A Couple Of Times'

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory says that frontman Ivan Moody died a "couple of times" during his battle with addiction but the band managed to save him the singer is now completely sober.

Bathory made the comments while discussing the band's forthcoming album with Rock 94.7. Zoltan says that Ivan "is completely sober. He's doing really well. And we kind of gained back that, he's like our little brother. We went through some difficult times. We lost him a couple of times. He actually died a couple of times.

"If anybody ever dealt with people with addiction, it's very difficult to watch that, because you're helpless, he's going down the drain, and there's not much you can do. But we managed, we managed to save him; we managed to keep it together. And now he's sober and happy, and he's the first in the studio. It's pretty amazing, because the energy level changed because of that. So if you can look at the band, you can feel it - it's a different band.

"I'm seeing the world through his eyes now. It's almost like he woke up one day, and he [said], 'Oh. I'm in a band? Oh, wow.' But experiencing things through his eyes, he's opening up and everything is new for him because he was in his situation for a long time.

"I think this could be our best record so far. The recording process is going way smoother and faster. This really feels like the engine got a tune-up and everything fires exactly when it needs to fire. And there's an overall happiness, I would say, because the family is back together, we don't have to worry about him dying, basically.

"Again, it's a band. Nobody sees it from the outside, what it means to us. It's your friend. As I said, your little brother going through this. And I guess it shows, because everybody we run across right now, everybody's, like, 'Man, you guys are different. Something's different.' And that's what's different."





