Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpones Dates Due To Heart Surgery

08-14-2019
Lynyrd Skynyrd

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have postponed a pair of upcoming farewell tour dates as guitarist Gary Rossington continues to recover from recent heart surgery.

The lone surviving original member of the southern rock outfit, Rossington had been experiencing fatigue and other symptoms related to a leaky heart valve prior to undergoing surgery on July 31. While he is expected to make a full recovery, the band must reschedule a couple of shows to allow the guitarist proper time to heal.

A planned Friday, August 16, date at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV has been rescheduled for Friday, October 18, and the Saturday, August 17 performance at Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, CA will now take place on Saturday, October 19.

Bad Company will remain as co-headline, special guest for the new Las Vegas show this fall. Tickets purchased for the original August 16 and 17 concerts will be honored for the rescheduled dates in October.

"We all appreciate the well wishes for Gary and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," says vocalist Johnny Van Zant. "But he can't wait to come back and perform at 100% for the fans. We will see you all soon!"

Rossington has battled health issues in recent years, including heart surgery in 2017 "to address some blockage in his arteries", which followed a similar procedure in the summer of 2016 after the guitarist suffered a heart attack in late 2015. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


