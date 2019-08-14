.

Tesla Release Video For 'California Summer Song'

08-14-2019
Tesla

(hennemusic) Tesla are premiering a video for "California Summer Song", a track from their latest album, "Shock." The new clip mixes lyrics with images supplied by fans.

"A big Thank You to all of our Tesla Troops who submitted their summer photos to be included in this video," says the band. "This song and video is for you to celebrate the summer with and drift away."

Produced by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen, Tesla's eighth album "Shock" debuted at No. 21 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release in March.

The group just wrapped up a Canadian tour with Def Leppard, and will return to live action with another month of US dates starting August 31 in Snoqualmie, WA. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Tesla Release Video For 'California Summer Song'

Tesla To Unplug Again For Five Man Acoustical Jam Anniversary

Tesla Release 'Taste Like' Video

Tesla Release Video For Shock Title Song

Tesla Premiere New Track 'California Summer Song'

Tesla Streaming New Song 'Taste Like'

Tesla Premiere Song From Phil Collen Produced Album

Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Special Guest Filled Album

Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Dickey Betts Encouraged Album

Red Reign Announce Shows With Quiet Riot and Tesla

More Tesla News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpones Dates Due To Heart Surgery- Tool Make Chart History With 'Fear Inoculum'- Chimaira's Mark Hunter Undergoes Second Cancer Surgery- Duff McKagan- more


Reviews
Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

advertisement


Latest News
Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpones Dates Due To Heart Surgery

Tool Make Chart History With 'Fear Inoculum'

Chimaira's Mark Hunter Undergoes Second Cancer Surgery

Duff McKagan Releases 'Don't Look Behind You' Live Video

Five Finger Death Punch Singer 'Died A Couple Of Times'

Judas Priest Fans Raise $150K For Glenn Tipton's Parkinson's Foundation

Enter Shikari Streaming New Single 'Stop The Clocks'

The Magpie Salute Streaming New Song 'In Here'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.