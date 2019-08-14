Tesla Release Video For 'California Summer Song'

(hennemusic) Tesla are premiering a video for "California Summer Song", a track from their latest album, "Shock." The new clip mixes lyrics with images supplied by fans.

"A big Thank You to all of our Tesla Troops who submitted their summer photos to be included in this video," says the band. "This song and video is for you to celebrate the summer with and drift away."

Produced by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen, Tesla's eighth album "Shock" debuted at No. 21 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release in March.

The group just wrapped up a Canadian tour with Def Leppard, and will return to live action with another month of US dates starting August 31 in Snoqualmie, WA. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Tesla To Unplug Again For Five Man Acoustical Jam Anniversary

Tesla Release 'Taste Like' Video

Tesla Release Video For Shock Title Song

Tesla Premiere New Track 'California Summer Song'

Tesla Streaming New Song 'Taste Like'

Tesla Premiere Song From Phil Collen Produced Album

Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Special Guest Filled Album

Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Dickey Betts Encouraged Album

Red Reign Announce Shows With Quiet Riot and Tesla

More Tesla News

Share this article



