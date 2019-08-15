.

Ghost Announce Limited 'Prequelle' Collector's Edition

08-15-2019
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost will release a Deluxe Collector's Edition of their 2018 album, "Prequelle", on September 27th. Limited to 5,000 copies, "Prequelle Exalted" will present the Swedish band's fourth record on Transparent Orange with Black Smoke Colored Vinyl;

It will also feature a 60-page arena tour photo book, hardbound and wrapped in black gator skin; eExclusive die-cut "Prequelle" artwork with a 12-page booklet featuring brand-new illustrations; four 12" X 12" live photo prints; a bonus 7" with two Ghost rarities; and, a Ghost 7" vinyl adapter.

Produced by Tom Dalgety, "Prequelle" delivered three Top 10 singles - "Rats," "Dance Macabre" (both of which went to No. 1 at Rock Radio), and "Faith", and was nominated for a Grammy Award as Best Rock Album, and for Sweden's Grammis Award as Best Rock/Metal Record Of The Year, with Dalgety also receiving a Grammy nomination as Producer Of The Year. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Ghost Announce Limited 'Prequelle' Collector's Edition

Ghost Frontman Open To Doing A Rock Opera In The Future

Ghost Mastermind Reflects On Being Outed

Ghost Release Lyric Video For New Single Faith

Ghost Announce Ultimate Tour Named Death Fall Leg

iamthemorning Release 'Ghost Of A Story' Video

Ghost Unplug For 'Dance Macabre' Performace

Ghost Unplug For Radio Station Appearance

Don't Believe In Ghosts Premiere New Song 'The Chase'

Ghost Add Dates To North American Tour

More Ghost News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica And Greta Van Fleet Announce Stadium Dates- Tool Hold All 10 Spots On Billboard Chart- Streaming Killing Bands' Careers Says Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more


Reviews
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica And Greta Van Fleet Announce Stadium Dates

Tool Hold All 10 Spots On Billboard Chart

Streaming Killing Bands' Careers Says Slipknot's Corey Taylor

Guns N' Roses Ending Brewery Battle

Ghost Announce Limited 'Prequelle' Collector's Edition

Halestorm Making Plans For Next Album

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Publishing Memoir

Iggy Pop Releases 'James Bond' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.