Ghost Announce Limited 'Prequelle' Collector's Edition

(hennemusic) Ghost will release a Deluxe Collector's Edition of their 2018 album, "Prequelle", on September 27th. Limited to 5,000 copies, "Prequelle Exalted" will present the Swedish band's fourth record on Transparent Orange with Black Smoke Colored Vinyl;

It will also feature a 60-page arena tour photo book, hardbound and wrapped in black gator skin; eExclusive die-cut "Prequelle" artwork with a 12-page booklet featuring brand-new illustrations; four 12" X 12" live photo prints; a bonus 7" with two Ghost rarities; and, a Ghost 7" vinyl adapter.

Produced by Tom Dalgety, "Prequelle" delivered three Top 10 singles - "Rats," "Dance Macabre" (both of which went to No. 1 at Rock Radio), and "Faith", and was nominated for a Grammy Award as Best Rock Album, and for Sweden's Grammis Award as Best Rock/Metal Record Of The Year, with Dalgety also receiving a Grammy nomination as Producer Of The Year. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





