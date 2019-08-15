.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Publishing Memoir

Red Hot Chili Peppers

(hennemusic) Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea will issue his memoir, "Acid For The Children", on November 5th via Grand Central Publishing. Originally scheduled to arrive last fall, the rocker previously advised fans that the project was "delayed" until this year due to "scheduling conflicts."

"Iconic bassist and co-founder of the immortal Red Hot Chili Peppers tells his fascinating origin story," says the publishers, "complete with all the dizzying highs and the gutter lows you'd expect from an L.A. street rat turned world-famous rock star."

Featuring a foreword by Patti Smith, the 400-page book sees Flea "take readers on a deeply personal and revealing tour of his formative years, spanning from Australia to the New York City suburbs to, finally, Los Angeles. Through hilarious anecdotes, poetical meditations, and occasional flights of fantasy, Flea deftly chronicles the experiences that forged him as an artist, a musician, and a young man.

"His dreamy, jazz-inflected prose makes the Los Angeles of the 1970s and 80s come to gritty, glorious life, including the potential for fun, danger, mayhem, or inspiration that lurked around every corner. It is here that young Flea, looking to escape a turbulent home, found family in a community of musicians, artists, and junkies who also lived on the fringe. He spent most of his time partying and committing petty crimes. But it was in music where he found a higher meaning, a place to channel his frustration, loneliness, and love. This left him open to the life-changing moment when he and his best friends, soul brothers, and partners-in-mischief came up with the idea to start their own band, which became the Red Hot Chili Peppers."

According to publishers, "'Acid For The Children' is the debut of a stunning new literary voice, whose prose is as witty, entertaining, and wildly unpredictable as the author himself. It's a tenderly evocative coming-of-age story and a raucous love letter to the power of music and creativity from one of the most renowned musicians of our time." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


