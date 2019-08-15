.

Big Hopes For Release Of Lost David Lee Roth Album

08-15-2019
David Lee Roth

John 5 remains hopeful that the "lost" album that he recorded with Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth will eventually see the light of day if the singer decides to finally release it.

The guitarist, best known for his work with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, had previously gone on the record about the album, telling Mitch Lafon that it featured 11 of the greatest songs you'll ever hear, and it's just me and Dave, and we had Gregg Bissonette play drums on it. And it's unbelievable." He added, "There's a song called 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar & Grill'. And you know, just great, great songs."

Sonic Perspectives caught up with John 5 recently and asked him about what may be causing the delay in releasing the record. He responded, "I don't know. Dave owns all that stuff, so I'm not sure. But maybe that will come out in the future. It's all positive thinking, and I'm keeping my fingers crossed for that."

They also asked him what it was like to work and communicate with the famed frontman during writing sessions for The DLR Band and John 5 replied, "He knows exactly what he wants. And we work really well together.

"He'll talk to me or say something and explain it, and luckily, I'll know everything he's talking about, and I'm so in tune with everything he's talking about. He'll reference something, and I'll say, 'I know exactly what you're talking about.' So we work really well together.

"He's a great friend. And I'm such a huge fan of VAN Halen and David Lee Roth. So it's great to work with him, it really is. It's like working with your hero."


Related Stories


Big Hopes For Release Of Lost David Lee Roth Album

Van Halen: Sammy Hagar Questions David Lee Roth's 'Stupid' Stance

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Bandmates

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans

David Lee Roth Releases New Three-Part Podcast Episode

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Goes Vegas

David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion

David Lee Roth Crashes Fan's Bachelor Party

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency

Van Halen's David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction

More David Lee Roth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Fan Dies At Slipknot Concert After Collapsing In Mosh Pit- Bauhaus' Peter Murphy Suffers Heart Attack- Big Hopes For Release Of Lost David Lee Roth Album- more


Reviews
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

advertisement


Latest News
Fan Dies At Slipknot Concert After Collapsing In Mosh Pit

Bauhaus' Peter Murphy Suffers Heart Attack

Big Hopes For Release Of Lost David Lee Roth Album

Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates

Queen Musical Will Rock North America

Mayhem Releasing New Album Halloween Week

Toadies Recruit Steve Albini For New Album

Singled Out: Say Never's Do It Again



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.