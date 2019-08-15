Big Hopes For Release Of Lost David Lee Roth Album
John 5 remains hopeful that the "lost" album that he recorded with Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth will eventually see the light of day if the singer decides to finally release it.
The guitarist, best known for his work with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, had previously gone on the record about the album, telling Mitch Lafon that it featured 11 of the greatest songs you'll ever hear, and it's just me and Dave, and we had Gregg Bissonette play drums on it. And it's unbelievable." He added, "There's a song called 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar & Grill'. And you know, just great, great songs."
Sonic Perspectives caught up with John 5 recently and asked him about what may be causing the delay in releasing the record. He responded, "I don't know. Dave owns all that stuff, so I'm not sure. But maybe that will come out in the future. It's all positive thinking, and I'm keeping my fingers crossed for that."
They also asked him what it was like to work and communicate with the famed frontman during writing sessions for The DLR Band and John 5 replied, "He knows exactly what he wants. And we work really well together.
"He'll talk to me or say something and explain it, and luckily, I'll know everything he's talking about, and I'm so in tune with everything he's talking about. He'll reference something, and I'll say, 'I know exactly what you're talking about.' So we work really well together.
"He's a great friend. And I'm such a huge fan of VAN Halen and David Lee Roth. So it's great to work with him, it really is. It's like working with your hero."
