Mayhem Releasing New Album Halloween Week

08-15-2019
Mayhem

Mayhem have announced that they will be releasing their sixth studio album just in time for Halloween. The record, which will be entitled "Daemon," will be hitting stores on October 25th.

Teloch, aka Morten Bergeton Iversen, had this to say, "Mayhem will always be Mayhem," says guitarist/songwriter ). "If we put the genre game aside a bit, no one else sounds like Mayhem. Even when 'De Mysteriis' came out, it was not at first considered to be a black metal album, if my memory serves me right.

"Tricky to label this band. Metal would be the most fitting; it's not pure black metal, in my opinion. Not sure it has ever been actually, despite what the general opinion is. People can call it whatever they want. If it's black metal to them, then fine. We don't really care. To me, it's important to keep some sort of black metal vibe at least." See the tracklisting below:

The Dying False King
Agenda Ignis
Bad Blood
Malum
Falsified And Hated
Aeon Daemoniun
Worthless Abomination Destroyed
Daemon Spawn
Of Worms And Ruins
Invoke The Oath


