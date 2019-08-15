Mayhem Releasing New Album Halloween Week

Mayhem have announced that they will be releasing their sixth studio album just in time for Halloween. The record, which will be entitled "Daemon," will be hitting stores on October 25th.

Teloch, aka Morten Bergeton Iversen, had this to say, "Mayhem will always be Mayhem," says guitarist/songwriter ). "If we put the genre game aside a bit, no one else sounds like Mayhem. Even when 'De Mysteriis' came out, it was not at first considered to be a black metal album, if my memory serves me right.

"Tricky to label this band. Metal would be the most fitting; it's not pure black metal, in my opinion. Not sure it has ever been actually, despite what the general opinion is. People can call it whatever they want. If it's black metal to them, then fine. We don't really care. To me, it's important to keep some sort of black metal vibe at least." See the tracklisting below:

The Dying False King

Agenda Ignis

Bad Blood

Malum

Falsified And Hated

Aeon Daemoniun

Worthless Abomination Destroyed

Daemon Spawn

Of Worms And Ruins

Invoke The Oath





