Mayhem's Hellhammer To Sit Out Tour Due To Injury

K. Wiggins | 03-11-2020

Mayhem have announced that drummer Hellhammer is being forced to sit out their The Decibel Magazine Tour of North America due to a "severe shoulder infection".

The band has recruited Tony Laureano to fill in for the trek, which is kicking off this week. They had this to say, "Hellhammer unable to perform on upcoming Decibel Mag Tour.

"Due to a severe shoulder infection caused by osteoarthritis that has plagued Hellhammer for quite some time now, he will unfortunately not be able to perform on the upcoming North America tour.

"He has been working with a physiotherapist for the last couple of months in the hopes that he would be fully healed before the tour, but has ultimately been ordered to rest for some more weeks.

"Filling in for Hellhammer will be Tony Laureano, who has a prestigious track record as a session and drummer for a number of other bands such as Dimmu Borgir, Nile, Angelcorpse, Malevolent Creation, God Dethroned, Acheron, Belphegor, 1349, Brujeria, etc."


