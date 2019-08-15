Toadies Recruit Steve Albini For New Album

Toadies have revealed that they have recruited Steve Albini to produce their forthcoming eighth studio album, and announced some special shows celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album "Rubberneck".

The band will be entering the studio in Chicago with Albini early next year to begin the next album. Guitarist Clark Vogeler shared his excitement, "There are records in each of our collections that were recorded by him which mean the world to us. The sound he brought to records like The Pixies' Surfer Rosa, and PJ Harvey's Rid of Me, capture the feeling of being in a room with a band while they play (quite loudly, it would appear). A personal fave, Wedding Present's Seamonsters saved me in a way that no other record has. The emotion of the songs just pours out of the speakers.

"His recordings of bands are honest; there's not much in the way of Pro Tools fixing (he records to tape) or studio trickery (no autotune in sight!). It's mostly just a band in a room with microphones, playing the songs, and that appeals to us at this point. We've always felt like we could deliver live, so why not record the band live?"

In October, the band will be playing the special handful of shows across Texas, where they will be performing "Rubberneck" in its entirety. Clark Vogeler had this to say, "That people still want to hear the Rubberneck songs live, 25 years later is a testament to the bond that people make with the music they love. There are certainly albums that old or older that mean a lot to me, so it's not hard to understand. To be in a band who plays songs that elicit joy in a crowd of people is a musician's dream come true. There is literally no feeling on earth like the one I get when I play the first few notes from 'Tyler,' and everyone in the room screams with excitement."

Mark Reznickek added, "I never gave much thought to what I'd be doing 25 years later, but I'm pretty certain I didn't think I'd still be playing all those songs. I never expected the band or the album to be as long-lived as it has been. Seeing the smiles on the fans faces, and hearing the roar of the crowd when we play their favorite songs will never get old. I guess I really am livin' the dream." See the dates below:

October 9th - Abilene, TX - Patio with Bluebonnets

October 10th - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom with Bluebonnets

October 11th- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom with Jonathon Tyler and Bluebonnets

October 13th - Corpus Cristi, TX - Brewster St. Icehouse with Bluebonnets





