Toadies Announce Rubberneck Anniversary Tour

Toadies have announced that they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary (really 27th) of their platinum debut "Rubberneck" with a special tour this fall.
The trek will see the band performing the album in full and Reverend Horton Heat will also be on the full trek and will be rocking their full "Liquor in the Front" album as well.
Guitarist Clark Vogeler had this to say, "I recall seeing the White Stripes play live five days after 9/11 and it was one of the most cathartic music experiences I've had. It was simply healing to see live loud Rock and Roll after such a troubling week.
"I imagine it will be a similar experience for music fans to get out again and see their favorite bands live, just as it will be for me when I get to see my faves again.
"As much as anything though, I miss playing music with these three guys and can't wait to do it again so I'm really looking forward to the tour."
Bassist Doni Blair added, "Its scary, exciting and don't forget... scary but someone has to go out and show people that, because vaccines work, things might be able to go back to some sort of normalcy." See the dates below:
Sep. 15 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's
Sep. 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Sep. 18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
Sep. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
Sep. 22 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
Sep. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda
Sep. 24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Sep. 25 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
Sep. 26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Sep. 28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
Sep. 29 - Portland , OR Roseland
Sep. 30 - Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
Oct. 01 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Oct. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand Room @ Complex
Oct. 03 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Oct. 05 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
Oct. 06 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant
Oct. 08 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Oct. 09 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II
Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL - Metro
Oct. 13 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
Oct. 14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Oct. 15 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak
Oct. 16 - Pittsburgh Jergel's
Oct. 17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Oct. 20 - Boston, MA - Paradise
Oct. 21 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Oct. 22 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
Oct. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Oct. 24 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore
Oct. 27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 28 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
Oct. 29 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Oct. 30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
Nov. 02 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
Nov. 04 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's
Nov. 05 - Houston House of Blues
Singled Out: Darrel William Herbert (Ex-Toadies) 's If You Still Believe
Toadies Recruit Steve Albini For New Album
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams Mammoth WVH's Debut Album- Daughtry Release 'Heavy Is The Crown' Video- Pink Floyd Share Early Dark Side Of The Moon Tour Performance- more
AC/DC Unleash 'Witch's Spell' With New Video- Eddie Van Halen Tributed With New Song Eddie- The Pretty Reckless Recruit Soundgarden Icons For New Video- Black Veil Brides- more
Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At New Vegas Stadium- Sammy Hagar To Rock The NASCAR All-Star Race- AC/DC Preview 'Witch's Spell' Video- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Lost 1981 Van Halen Dinosaur Video Surfaces Online- Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates- Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour- Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Album- more
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Daughtry Release 'Heavy Is The Crown' Video
Pink Floyd Share Early Dark Side Of The Moon Tour Performance
Biffy Clyro Remix Steven Wilson's 'Personal Shopper'
Wank and Offspring Offshoot Sleeping Dogs Show No Mercy With Debut
Toadies Announce Rubberneck Anniversary Tour
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams Mammoth WVH's Debut Album
Anthrax Look Back On Public Enemy Collaboration
Singled Out: James DiGirolamo's Sail Away