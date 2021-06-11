Toadies Announce Rubberneck Anniversary Tour

Toadies have announced that they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary (really 27th) of their platinum debut "Rubberneck" with a special tour this fall.

The trek will see the band performing the album in full and Reverend Horton Heat will also be on the full trek and will be rocking their full "Liquor in the Front" album as well.

Guitarist Clark Vogeler had this to say, "I recall seeing the White Stripes play live five days after 9/11 and it was one of the most cathartic music experiences I've had. It was simply healing to see live loud Rock and Roll after such a troubling week.

"I imagine it will be a similar experience for music fans to get out again and see their favorite bands live, just as it will be for me when I get to see my faves again.

"As much as anything though, I miss playing music with these three guys and can't wait to do it again so I'm really looking forward to the tour."

Bassist Doni Blair added, "Its scary, exciting and don't forget... scary but someone has to go out and show people that, because vaccines work, things might be able to go back to some sort of normalcy." See the dates below:

Sep. 15 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's

Sep. 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Sep. 18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

Sep. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

Sep. 22 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

Sep. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

Sep. 24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Sep. 25 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

Sep. 26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Sep. 28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

Sep. 29 - Portland , OR Roseland

Sep. 30 - Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

Oct. 01 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Oct. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand Room @ Complex

Oct. 03 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Oct. 05 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

Oct. 06 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

Oct. 08 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Oct. 09 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Oct. 13 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

Oct. 14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Oct. 15 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak

Oct. 16 - Pittsburgh Jergel's

Oct. 17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Oct. 20 - Boston, MA - Paradise

Oct. 21 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Oct. 22 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

Oct. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Oct. 24 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

Oct. 27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 28 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

Oct. 29 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Oct. 30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

Nov. 02 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Nov. 04 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's

Nov. 05 - Houston House of Blues



Related Stories

Singled Out: Darrel William Herbert (Ex-Toadies) 's If You Still Believe

Toadies Recruit Steve Albini For New Album

News > Toadies



