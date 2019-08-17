Def Leppard Rock Several Rarities At Residency Opener

(hennemusic) Def Leppard delivered a number of rarities during the August 14 launch of their 2019 residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV and video of the song performances have been shared online.

Opening night of "Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency" saw the band perform five songs they haven't played in years - "Die Hard The Hunter", "Slang", "Billy's Got A Gun", "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" and "Now" - alongside a pair of live debuts: "Let Me Be The One" from 2000's "X" and "We Belong" from 2015's self-titled album.

The 23-song show, which was full of hits from 1983's "Pyromania" and 1987's "Hysteria", also featured a four-track mini-acoustic set in the middle of the evening.

The 12-event residency will run to September 7 and include three shows each week, with Friday and Saturday concerts through the schedule. "Five years ago, we played our first-ever residency in Las Vegas which was relatively new ground for a rock band giving this kind of experience... I have to say, we really enjoyed it!," raves singer Joe Elliott. "Being in one place for the best part of a month is vastly different to our normal city to city touring routine. Breaking this cycle adds another element to the experience for both us and the audience. We look forward to seeing you at the Zappos Theater this summer!" Watch the videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Def Leppard Plan Rarities For New Residency

Def Leppard Defer Over Big Screen Biopic

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen

iHeartRadioMusic Festival Add More Stars To Lineup

Last In Line To Begin Work On Album During Def Leppard Break

Def Leppard Already Working On Next Album

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard Lead Music Festival Lineups

Joe Elliott Jams Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel

Def Leppard Star On Van Halen Vs. Van Hagar

More Def Leppard News

Share this article



