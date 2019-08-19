Hayley Williams Unsure Of Paramore's Next Move

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams says that she is not sure what the band is doing next, after being asked about a cryptic social media video that sparked speculation that the group was working on new music.

Back in June, Hayley posted "mysterious, muted" video on Instagram, according to Entertainment Tonight and they asked her about the rumors that ignited that the band is making new music.

She responded, "I really don't know what's next for Paramore. "The guys [Taylor York, Zak Pharro] and I just had dinner the other night at my house, and I think we're just really enjoying being friends and adult human beings at home by ourselves, without music."

Williams has taken a hiatus from social media following the posts in June and told ET, "To be honest, I am an awful, awful human for those Instagram posts that I left everyone hanging with.

She then explained that it has been beneficial to her, "Number one, I fully believe in social media hiatuses. I think it's so good for your mental health and I personally really, really need it."

As for now, she is focused on promoting her goodDYEyoung hair dye line, but she affirmed, "I didn't want people to forget ... I have always been a musician first."





Related Stories

Paramore Joined by mewithoutYou's Aaron Weiss During Cruise

Paramore Rock NBA Star Stephen Curry's 30th Birthday Party

Paramore And Foster the People Announce Summer Tour

Paramore's Hayley Williams Explains Postponed Tour Dates

Paramore Release 'Rose Colored Boy' Video

Paramore Combine 'Grow Up' with SZA's '20 Something'

Hayley Williams Invites 'Stranger Things' Star to Sing With Paramore

'Stranger Things' Star Sings Paramore And Fall Out Boy

Hayley Williams Secretly Quit Paramore 2017 In Review

More Paramore News

Share this article



