Rolling Stones Play Another Rarity On Tour

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed a rare version of their 1978 classic, "Beast Of Burden", by request during an August 14 show at Centurylink Field in Seattle, WA and video of the performance has been shared online.

Marking the first appearance of the "Some Girls" single on the band's 2019 No Filter tour, the tune was selected by fans over three other choices: "All Down The Line," "Emotional Rescue" and "Respectable."

Upon its original release, "Beast Of Burden" reached No. 71 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the album topped the US charts on its way to sales of more than 6 million copies in the country.

"Thanks to the Emerald city for a great show," shared the band on social media. "Hope you enjoyed it!" The Seattle show will be followed by the final four dates of the summer series, which will wrap up in Miami, FL on August 31. Watch the vdieo here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rolling Stones Rock Bob Dylan Classic

Rolling Stones Rock Song For First Time In Almost 30 Years

Rolling Stones Break Out 1960s Rarity In New Jersey

Rolling Stones Rock 1973 Rarity By Fan Request

Mick Jagger's New Film Premiere Announced

The Rolling Stones Play First New Orleans Concert In 25 Years

The Rolling Stones Jam With Gary Clark Jr Goes Online

Rolling Stones Play Song For First Time In 50 Years

The Rolling Stones Rock 70,000 At Lone Canadian No Filter Show

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article



