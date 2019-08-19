.

Rolling Stones Play Another Rarity On Tour

08-19-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed a rare version of their 1978 classic, "Beast Of Burden", by request during an August 14 show at Centurylink Field in Seattle, WA and video of the performance has been shared online.

Marking the first appearance of the "Some Girls" single on the band's 2019 No Filter tour, the tune was selected by fans over three other choices: "All Down The Line," "Emotional Rescue" and "Respectable."

Upon its original release, "Beast Of Burden" reached No. 71 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the album topped the US charts on its way to sales of more than 6 million copies in the country.

"Thanks to the Emerald city for a great show," shared the band on social media. "Hope you enjoyed it!" The Seattle show will be followed by the final four dates of the summer series, which will wrap up in Miami, FL on August 31. Watch the vdieo here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


