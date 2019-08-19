.

Chevelle Announce Intimate Shows

08-19-2019
Chevelle

Chevelle have announced that they will be playing two special intimate shows with support from Aeges, following their current tour with Breaking Benjamin.

The band will be wrapping up their summer arena tour with Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Dorothy and Diamante on September 25th in Salt Lake City, UT.

The group will then make a handful of music festival appearance and play the intimate headline shows on October 15th in Riverside, CA and the following night in San Diego. See the details for those shows and the festival appearances


Chevelle Announce Intimate Shows

