Noel Gallagher Releases 'This Is The Place' Video

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are premiering a video for the title track to their forthcoming EP, "This Is The Place," which is set to be released on September 27th.

The set will include two other brand new songs ("A Dream Is All I Need To Get By" and "Evil Flower") as well as two remixes. The EP will be released via digital and vinyl formats, including picture disc and colored vinyl versions.

"This Is The Place" will follow Gallagher's recently-issued EP, "Black Star Dancing", which marked the band's first new music since the 2017 release of their third album, "Who Built The Moon?"

Gallagher is currently touring North America with the Smashing Pumpkins before heading to Australia and New Zealand with U2 for shows in November. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





