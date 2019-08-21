.

Mastodon's Brann Dailor Believes Music Can Help In Hard Times

08-21-2019
Mastodon

Mastodon's Brann Dailor shared how he believes that music can help people during times of emotional struggle and can be a force for healing and be cathartic.

Dailor was asked by Razor 94.7 at the recent Rock USA Festival for some advice that he would give to people facing mental health issues. He responded, "Music has helped all of us that are really into music. I think that it can be definitely healing and it can be super cathartic, and get you through that [struggle].

"If you feel like you're on the edge of potentially doing something dangerous to yourself, put your favorite song on. Dig out that album first and foremost, and sink yourself into it.

"It's okay to feel bad feelings. It's okay to be depressed, but it's how you work through it. I know just as well as anybody else how devastating it is when someone decides to check out early.

"The damage that it does is insurmountable. People do love you, and they want you to be around, and if you do that horrible thing, it's definitely going to hurt a lot of people. It's much better with you here."


Related Stories


Mastodon's Brann Dailor Believes Music Can Help In Hard Times

Mastodon Have Recorded New Song, Plan More

Mastodon Star Explains Why New Album Was Pushed Back

Thin Lizzy Recruit Mastodon Star For 50th Anniversary Festival Dates

Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming

Mastodon Look Back At Making Of Crack The Skye 10 Years Later

Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Announce North American Tour

Mastodon Release Latest Emperor Of Sand tour video Series Clip

Mastodon Go Behind The Scenes With New Video

More Mastodon News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Killswitch Engage Release Video Featuring Howard Jones- Rush Announce Clockwork Angels Tour 5LP Package- Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

advertisement


Latest News
Killswitch Engage Release Video Featuring Howard Jones

Rush Announce Clockwork Angels Tour 5LP Package

Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released

Angels & Airwaves Release 'Rebel Girl' Video

Iron Maiden Celebrate Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Bruce Springsteen Shares Trailer For Western Stars Doc

Aerosmith In The Studio For 'Pump' Anniversary

Keb' Mo' Getting Festive With Jingle Bell Jamboree Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.