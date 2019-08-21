Mastodon's Brann Dailor Believes Music Can Help In Hard Times

Mastodon's Brann Dailor shared how he believes that music can help people during times of emotional struggle and can be a force for healing and be cathartic.

Dailor was asked by Razor 94.7 at the recent Rock USA Festival for some advice that he would give to people facing mental health issues. He responded, "Music has helped all of us that are really into music. I think that it can be definitely healing and it can be super cathartic, and get you through that [struggle].

"If you feel like you're on the edge of potentially doing something dangerous to yourself, put your favorite song on. Dig out that album first and foremost, and sink yourself into it.

"It's okay to feel bad feelings. It's okay to be depressed, but it's how you work through it. I know just as well as anybody else how devastating it is when someone decides to check out early.

"The damage that it does is insurmountable. People do love you, and they want you to be around, and if you do that horrible thing, it's definitely going to hurt a lot of people. It's much better with you here."





