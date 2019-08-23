.

Lost Lemmy Kilmister Duet Ballad Streaming Online

08-23-2019
Motorhead

A country western ballad duet featuring late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister with singer-songwriter Linda Kay that was believed to have been lost is now streaming online.

The song, entitled "The Mask" was recorded with Lemmy in 2009 and will now be formally released on her double album "Black & Gold", which will be released digitally on August 23rd.

Other tracks from the album will also featured in the next season of the Amazon Prime series "Goliath", which stars Billy Bob Thornton and Kay and will be premiere in October. Stream the Lemmy duet here.


Lost Lemmy Kilmister Duet Ballad Streaming Online


