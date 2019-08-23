Rammstein and Metallica Get Mashed With Beyonce
DJ Cummerbund has shared his latest creation where he mixed Rammstein with Beyonce and added a little Metallica into the mix for a mashup he calls "Beyonces Heil (Rammstein In Love)".
The track features Bey's "Crazy In Love" with Rammstein's "Waidmanns Heil" along with some shout-outs from Metallica' James Hetfield and a Kirk Hammett guitar solo.
Cummerbund describes the mashup with, "Queen Bey felt the need to get heavy so she joins Rammstein and friends on stage to brutally beat the audience into sonic submission." Check it out here.
This latest mashup follows Cummerbund's fun take earlier this month on the Tool Vs. Justin Bieber headlines where he mixed Tool's "Parabola" with Bieber's "Love Yourself" to create "Love Your Parabola".
