Rammstein Announce Anniversary Edition Of 'Sehnsucht'

(Nasty Little Man) Rammstein have announced that they will be releasing a limited-edition anniversary edition of "Sehnsucht" on June 9th that will be available for the first time on CD in HD-Sound and will include a new exclusive mix of
"Spiel Mit Mir" (Play With Me).
Dark. Disturbing. Different. Deutsch. For the six Berliners there is a certain way of doing things. The kind that has made their band and their brand a worldwide phenomenon, an award-winning, multi-platinum record-breaking collective unlike anything else.
Following the release of their debut album Herzeleid ('Heartbreak') as 'Limited Anniversary Edition" it is time to revisit RAMMSTEIN's sophomore album Sehnsucht ('Longing'), originally released in August 1997, effectively announced the arrival of the six onto the global stage. Sehnsucht ('Longing') peaked at Number 1 on the German and Austrian charts, also going Top 50 in the US (it stands as the only fully-German album to be certified platinum Stateside).
26 years and a new century on, it's clear that Sehnsucht - another 11-tracker like Herzeleid, indeed like all of the studio outings has lost none of its initial power. From opener, 'Sehnsucht' itself, to the aforementioned 'Du hast' or the follow up 'Engel', through to closing number, 'Küss mich (Fellfrosch)' ('Kiss me (Fur Frog))', Rammstein's sophomore release sees the founding members spectacularly hitting their stride, making greater use of electronics and samples, as well as the melodic side of Till Lindemann's considerable vocal range.
That signature R-R-Rammstein Sound has been given an added boost now - Remastered in HD sound for the first time on CD for the 'Anniversary Edition' of an album that can rightfully be termed 'iconic'. This 2023 version exclusively includes a new mix of the track 'Spiel mit mir', and comes in a selection of exclusive, elaborately packaged formats: CD, MC, Digital, plus a pair of double LPs, one black vinyl, the other white.
To millions heroes, to others villains, there's no question that Sehnsucht - the band's first official release in the US - was the album that fully shaped who Rammstein were, what they sounded like and what they stood for. Sehnsucht underlined in red pen just how intriguing, and singular, they really were, and just where that collective mind was prepared to go, starting with the sleeve itself.
Tracklisting:
Sehnsucht
Engel
Tier
Bestrafe mich
Du hast
Bück dich
Spiel mit mir
Klavier
Alter Mann
Eifersucht
Küss mich (Fellfrosch)
Spiel mit mir (2023 Mix)
Rammstein Announce Initial Dates For Stadium Tour
Rammstein Premiere 'Zick Zack' Video And Announce Pop Up
Rammstein Share Video For 'Zeit' Title Song
Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour
Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached- Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival- Metallica- more
Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival- Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Greta Van Fleet Announce Starcatcher World Tour
Rammstein Announce Anniversary Edition Of 'Sehnsucht'
Skid Row's 'I Remember You' Given Country Makeover
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Tour
Rancid Announce New Album Tomorrow Never Comes With Title Track Video
Sirenia Premiere 'Deadlight' Video
Oxbow Return With '1000 Hours' And Announce New Album
Singled Out: Xysma's Encounter At Dawn