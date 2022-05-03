Rammstein Announce Initial Dates For Stadium Tour

German rockers Rammstein have announced the first round of dates for a 2023 stadium tour that they will be launching in support of their new studio album "Zeit".
The trek will include stadium performances in the UK and continental Europe and the initial 19 dates are set to kick off on May 31st in Lisbon, Portugal at Estadio Nacional.
So far they have announced dates in Spain, UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Hungry and the final announced dates in Greece at the Olympic Stadium on August 17th. See the dates below:
05/31 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estadio Nacional
06/03 - Valladolid, Spain - Estadio Jose Zorrilla
06/05 - Madrid, Spain - Wanda Metropolitano
06/12 - Belfast, UK - Ormeau Park
06/16 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park
06/21 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
06/25 - Paris, France - Stade de France
06/28 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin
06/29 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin
07/03 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
07/07 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
07 - - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
07/13 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
07/19 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
07/23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion
07/27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
07/30 - Milan, Italy - San Siro
08/10 - Budapest, Hungary - Groupama Arena
08/17 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium
