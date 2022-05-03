Rammstein Announce Initial Dates For Stadium Tour

German rockers Rammstein have announced the first round of dates for a 2023 stadium tour that they will be launching in support of their new studio album "Zeit".

The trek will include stadium performances in the UK and continental Europe and the initial 19 dates are set to kick off on May 31st in Lisbon, Portugal at Estadio Nacional.

So far they have announced dates in Spain, UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Hungry and the final announced dates in Greece at the Olympic Stadium on August 17th. See the dates below:

05/31 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estadio Nacional

06/03 - Valladolid, Spain - Estadio Jose Zorrilla

06/05 - Madrid, Spain - Wanda Metropolitano

06/12 - Belfast, UK - Ormeau Park

06/16 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park

06/21 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

06/25 - Paris, France - Stade de France

06/28 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin

06/29 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin

07/03 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

07/07 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

07 - - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

07/13 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

07/19 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

07/23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion

07/27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

07/30 - Milan, Italy - San Siro

08/10 - Budapest, Hungary - Groupama Arena

08/17 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium

