Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne have released a new version of their mash-up "What's My Age Again / A Milli", which they originally to mark the announcement of their coheadlining tour.

They will be teaming up once again for a second North American leg next week and once again Blink-182 will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their "Enema Of The State" album by performing it in full each night.

The trek is set to kick off on August 27th in Irvine, CA and will visit major markets across the U.S. including Seattle, Chicago and New York before concluding in Sacramento, CA on October 12. Check out the new version of "What's My Age Again / A Milli" here.





Related Stories

Blink-182 Announce Album And Stream New Song

Blink-182 Travis Barker Remixes 'Falling Down'

Blink-182's Travis Barker And 03 Greedo Stream New Song

Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Happy Days'

Blink-182 Release New Single and Video, Play Secret Show

Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion

Blink-182 Premiere New Song 'Blame It On My Youth'

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour

More Blink-182 News

Share this article



