The Who Preview Fall Leg Of Moving On! Tour

The Who have released a new video to preview the forthcoming fall leg of the Moving On! Tour that features the legendary band performing their classic hits with a 48-piece local symphony orchestra.

The next leg of the tour is scheduled to kick off on September 1st at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will wrap up on October 24th at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The preview clip can be streamed here and features rehearsal footage as well as Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend along with the tours' conductor and members of the orchestra, discussing the tour. See the dates





