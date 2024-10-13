Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder

Theobald "Theo" Lengyel, who was founding member of the band Mr. Bungle with Matt Patton of Faith No More fame, was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his girlfriend.

Lengyel was accused of killing his girlfriend Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani Herrmann in her Capitola, Ca home on the night of December 4th, according to KSBW and now faces life in prison.

During the six-week trial, a jury in Santa Cruz were presented with a recording that was discovered on Herrmann's phone that reportedly captured a what began as a heated argument between her and Lengyel and the three-hour-long recording ultimately documented her death.

The last time Hermann was seen alive was on December 3, 2023 and her remains were later discovered in Berkeley, California's Tilden Regional Park. The musician was arrested for the murder on January 2nd.

Theo was a member of the experimental Eureka, Ca band from it formation in 1985 through 1996 when he reportedly left the group due to creative differences following their world tour in support of their "Disco Volante" album.

Related Stories

Melvins' King Buzzo and Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn 'Sidewalk Begging' As King Dunn Tour Kicks Off

Mr. Bungle Add Dates To U.S. Spring Tour

King Buzzo (Melvins) & Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle) Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Former Mr. Bungle Member Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend

News > Mr. Bungle