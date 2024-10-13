Theobald "Theo" Lengyel, who was founding member of the band Mr. Bungle with Matt Patton of Faith No More fame, was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his girlfriend.
Lengyel was accused of killing his girlfriend Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani Herrmann in her Capitola, Ca home on the night of December 4th, according to KSBW and now faces life in prison.
During the six-week trial, a jury in Santa Cruz were presented with a recording that was discovered on Herrmann's phone that reportedly captured a what began as a heated argument between her and Lengyel and the three-hour-long recording ultimately documented her death.
The last time Hermann was seen alive was on December 3, 2023 and her remains were later discovered in Berkeley, California's Tilden Regional Park. The musician was arrested for the murder on January 2nd.
Theo was a member of the experimental Eureka, Ca band from it formation in 1985 through 1996 when he reportedly left the group due to creative differences following their world tour in support of their "Disco Volante" album.
Melvins' King Buzzo and Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn 'Sidewalk Begging' As King Dunn Tour Kicks Off
Mr. Bungle Add Dates To U.S. Spring Tour
King Buzzo (Melvins) & Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle) Announce U.S. Summer Tour
Former Mr. Bungle Member Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend
Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder- Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover- more
Steve Perry Expands The Season With Six New Tracks- Stream The Offspring's 'Supercharged' New Album- Chase Atlantic 'Ricochet' With New Single- more
Brantley Gilbert Paused Concert To Help Deliver His New Baby- Tim McGraw Delivers New Single 'People Like Us'- Stream Jelly Roll's New Album 'Beautifully Broken'- more
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
Axl Rose Jams With Billy Joel At So Cal Concert
Coldplay's 'Moon Music' Lands At No. 1 On Album Chart
Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder
Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover
Helloween Announce 'Live At Budokan' Album With 'Best Times' Video
Dawes Recruit Conan O'Brien For 'Mr. Los Angeles' Video
Polychuck Shares '1316' Performance Video
The Chameleons Deliver 'Tomorrow Remember Yesterday' EP