.

Bret Michaels Announces Hometown Heroes Shows

08-26-2019
Bret Michaels

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has announced that he will be playing a special series of Hometown Heroes concerts this fall that will feature special guests and will honor local heroes.

Night Ranger have signed on to appear at all five concert and Lita Ford, Firehouse, Joe Nichols and Joe Diffie will join the lineup on various dates.

Bret had this to say, "While on tour, every night I bring local heroes up on-stage to honor them during the show and we'll continue to do so at these shows. It's important to me that we recognize veterans, first responders, teachers and people who are making a difference in their communities.

"My dad (who recently passed away) was an amazing father and friend. He was a veteran and a role model to his community, he received military honors at his service that was witnessed by family members and friends at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

"He taught me the importance of a strong work ethic and to face adversity, pick yourself up and get back at it when life challenges you."

Michaels will kick things off on November 6th in Casper, WY, followed by shows in Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, Independence, and wrapping up in Park City, KS on November 11th. See the dates below:

11/6 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center w/Night Ranger, Firehouse with Joe Nichols
11/8 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center w/Night Ranger, Lita Ford with Joe Nichols
11/9 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center w/Night Ranger, Lita Ford with Joe Nichols
11/10 - Independence, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena w/Night Ranger, Lita Ford with Joe Diffie
11/11 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena w/Night Ranger, Lita Ford with Joe Nichols


Related Stories


Bret Michaels Announces Hometown Heroes Shows

Poison's Bret Michaels' Father Passes Away

Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter

Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels

Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure

Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency

Poison Hold Resentment Towards Bret Michaels Over Focus

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Poison's Bret Michaels Appears In Next Sharknado Film

Poison's Bret Michaels Release 'Jorja Bleu' Video

More Bret Michaels News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Foo Fighters Rock AC/DC Classic At Reading Festival- Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By Kruise Fest- Sammy Hagar Made A Movie About Album Concept- Oz Fox- more


Reviews
Quick Flicks: Bachman

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

advertisement


Latest News
Foo Fighters Rock AC/DC Classic At Reading Festival

Morbid Angel Announce USA Sickness Tour

Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By KISS Kruise Fest

Social Distortion Announce 40th Anniversary Event

65daysofstatic Release 'trackerplatz' Video

Sonata Arctica Release 'Cold' Video

Sammy Hagar Made A Movie About Album Concept

Stryper Guitarist Oz Fox's Tumors Have Grown



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.