.

Rolling Stones Play Rare 1967 Classic At The Rose Bowl

08-27-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed a rare version of their 1967 classic, "She's A Rainbow", by request during an August 22 show at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA and video of the performance has been shared online.

According to setlist.fm, the event marked the third 2019 appearance - and just 19th ever - of the second single from "Their Majesties Satanic Request" album, which was a Top 25 US hit for the band.

"It's been 25 years since we played the Rose Bowl!" Mick Jagger told the crowd near the end of the concert, according to the Los Angeles Times. "And it's been 55 years since we first played L.A.!"

Rescheduled from an earlier evening in May following Jagger's heart valve replacement surgery in April, the sold-out show was preceded by an appearance by actor Robert Downey Jr., who revealed that NASA's nearby Jet Propulsion Laboratory had named a rock on Mars after the legendary UK band.

The Rolling Stones will wrap up the 2019 No Filter tour of North America in Miami, FL on August 31. Watch video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Play Rare 1967 Classic At The Rose Bowl

Rolling Stones Rock Mars Courtesy Of NASA

Rolling Stones Play Another Rarity On Tour

Rolling Stones Rock Bob Dylan Classic

Rolling Stones Rock Song For First Time In Almost 30 Years

Rolling Stones Break Out 1960s Rarity In New Jersey

Rolling Stones Rock 1973 Rarity By Fan Request

Mick Jagger's New Film Premiere Announced

The Rolling Stones Play First New Orleans Concert In 25 Years

The Rolling Stones Jam With Gary Clark Jr Goes Online

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album- Foo Fighters Rock AC/DC Classic At Reading Festival- Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By Kruise Fest- more


Reviews
Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

advertisement


Latest News
Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album

Rolling Stones Play Rare 1967 Classic At The Rose Bowl

The Flower Kings Announce New Double Album

In Mourning Release 'Black Storm' Video

Kobra And The Lotus Share New Song 'Get The F Out Of Here'

Academy Killer Stream New Single 'Looks To Kill'

Slowly Slowly Release 'Creature Of Habit Pt.2' Video

Singled Out: Vazum's Someday



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.