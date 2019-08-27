Rolling Stones Play Rare 1967 Classic At The Rose Bowl

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed a rare version of their 1967 classic, "She's A Rainbow", by request during an August 22 show at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA and video of the performance has been shared online.

According to setlist.fm, the event marked the third 2019 appearance - and just 19th ever - of the second single from "Their Majesties Satanic Request" album, which was a Top 25 US hit for the band.

"It's been 25 years since we played the Rose Bowl!" Mick Jagger told the crowd near the end of the concert, according to the Los Angeles Times. "And it's been 55 years since we first played L.A.!"

Rescheduled from an earlier evening in May following Jagger's heart valve replacement surgery in April, the sold-out show was preceded by an appearance by actor Robert Downey Jr., who revealed that NASA's nearby Jet Propulsion Laboratory had named a rock on Mars after the legendary UK band.

The Rolling Stones will wrap up the 2019 No Filter tour of North America in Miami, FL on August 31. Watch video here.

