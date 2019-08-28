Quiet Riot Stream First Single From New Album

Quiet Riot have released a stream of their new single "Don't Call It Love". The song is the first taste of the veteran band's forthcoming album "Hollywood Cowboys".

The new record is set to hit stores on November 8th and was produced by drummer Frankie Banali. He had this to say about the single, "The song essentially started with a straight ahead drum groove that incorporates tempo lifts within the arrangement.

"It made it possible for Neil my songwriting partner and I to write and build a very concise track as a vehicle for what would follow lyrically. My dear friend and amazing songwriter Jacob Bunton wrote the lyrics for this track and several others as well as providing background vocals and just did a fantastic job". Listen to it here.





