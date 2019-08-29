.

Disturbed Release 'Inside The Fire' 360 Video

08-29-2019
Disturbed

Disturbed have released a 360-degree video for the track "Inside The Fire [Live in London]", which is featured on their recently released live digital EP.

The five-song EP "Live From Alexandra Palace, London" was recorded during the band's May 11th, 2019 show at the famed venue and was produced by the band.

Apart from "Inside The Fire," the EP also features "A Reason To Fight," "No More," "Ten Thousand Fists," and "The Game." Watch the Rafa Alcantara filmed video here.


