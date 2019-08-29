.

Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit

08-29-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed the 2019 No Filter tour debut of their 1965 classic, "Get off Of My Cloud", by request during an August 26 show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ and video of the performance has been shared online.

The song was a No. 1 hit in the US, UK , Canada, Germany and South Africa upon its original release, which came prior to its inclusion on the group's album, "December's Children (And Everybody's)."

The Glendale stop marked the second-to-last show of the No Filter tour of North America, which will wrap up in Miami, FL on August 31. "Thank you Glendale, that was a hot one!," posted the Stones on social media. "Can't believe we're down to just the last show on this tour...Miami are you ready next!"

The start of the summer series was postponed after Mick Jagger underwent heart valve replacement surgery in April. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit

Rolling Stones Play Rare 1967 Classic At The Rose Bowl

Rolling Stones Rock Mars Courtesy Of NASA

Rolling Stones Play Another Rarity On Tour

Rolling Stones Rock Bob Dylan Classic

Rolling Stones Rock Song For First Time In Almost 30 Years

Rolling Stones Break Out 1960s Rarity In New Jersey

Rolling Stones Rock 1973 Rarity By Fan Request

Mick Jagger's New Film Premiere Announced

The Rolling Stones Play First New Orleans Concert In 25 Years

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit- Glenn Hughes Replaces Members In The Dead Daisies- Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors- Disturbed Release 360 Video- more


Reviews
On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

advertisement


Latest News
Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit

Glenn Hughes Replaces Members In The Dead Daisies

Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors

Disturbed Release 'Inside The Fire' 360 Video

Killswitch Engage Celebrate Chart Success Of 'Atonement'

KISS Share Blood Spitting Video From Recent Show

Liam Gallagher Looks Back With 'One Of Us' Video

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Gets Signature Holy Diver Les Paul



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.