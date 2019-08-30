Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd will focus on the latter part of their career with the November 29 release of a massive 16-disc box set entitled "The Later Years."

The 5-CD/6-Blu-ray/5-DVD package delivers the work of guitarist David Gilmour, drummer Nick Mason and keyboardist Richard Wright from 1987 onwards, a period that saw the group generate sales of more than 40 million records.

The set opens with an updated version of 1987's "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", newly-remixed by Gilmour and Andy Jackson - and presented for the first time in 5.1 audio - that includes new drum tracks recorded by Mason.

1998's live album, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder" - which captures the band during a five-night stand at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, NY - has also been remixed over 2CD and Blu-ray and DVD editions.

Previously-unreleased live performances from Pink Floyd's famous 1989 Venice Concert and a 1990 appearance at Knebworth are also featured in video and audio formats, while the 1995 release, "Pulse", has been re-edited and upgraded for "The Later Years" package.

While 2014's "The Endless River" album marked the band's final studio release following Wright's passing in 2008, a companion film by Ian Emes makes its debut in the 2019 box set, which is rounded out by hours of unreleased bonus materials including music videos, documentary footage, bonus live tracks, upgraded tour screen films and documentaries.

It includes the first ever release, on Blu-ray, DVD and 7" vinyl, of the last live performance of Pink Floyd with Gilmour, Mason and Wright together in 2007; this special performance of "Arnold Layne" took place at the Syd Barrett Tribute Concert at The Barbican in 2007.

Additional extras include reproductions of tour artwork, posters, programmes, tour laminates and lyric book, and a brand new 60-page hardback book of photos designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudios, including many previously unseen images.

The 5 CDs are encased in their own 40-page hardback book with an extensive guide to all content, tracklists and credits.

There will also be a 2-LP / 1-CD 'Highlights' package. It comes in a gatefold sleeve (for both 1-CD and 2-LP), and each will contain a 24-page booklet containing previously unseen and rare photos.

"Pink Floyd: The Later Years" is being previewed with an official video trailer and footage of the group performing "Wish You Were Here" at Knebworth. Watch them here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Roger Waters Previews 1977 Pink Floyd classic From Us + Them

Frank Zappa Jams With Pink Floyd In 1969 Belgium Concert Video

Highest Bidder At Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Guitar Auction Revealed

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Sets World Records

Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Video

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Streams Second Episode In Podcast Series

Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Of A Saucerful Of Secrets

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Launches Special Podcast Series

Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Launching Podcast

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article



