Alice In Chains' William DuVall Unplugging For Solo Tour

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains vocalist/guitarist William DuVall has announced dates for a solo acoustic tour of the US in support of his forthcoming debut solo album, "One Alone."

The two-week, seven show series of City Winery events will begin in Atlanta, GA on October 21. "ATLANTA!! D.C.!! NEW YORK CITY!! PHILLY!! BOSTON!! NASHVILLE!! and CHICAGO!!," posted DuVall on social media. "I am coming to you. Live. Up close. Personal. Solo acoustic. Featuring songs from my upcoming album, 'One Alone' (oadvl.com). I would absolutely love to see you there. Tickets are on sale now."

Due October 4, the project delivers 11 acoustic tunes in a set that is billed as "part late-night confessional, part living room concert." "After three albums and numerous world tours with Alice In Chains," says DuVall, "as well as creating the Giraffe Tongue Orchestra album (with Brent Hinds of Mastodon and Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan), and, of course, my catalog of albums and tours with Comes With The Fall, I felt the need to peel everything back to the bare bones. This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter." See the dates here.

