.

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Streams New Live Album

Bruce Henne | 06-13-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

William DuVall Cover art
Cover art

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains singer William DuVall is streaming his newly-released album, "11.12.21 Live-In-Studio Nashville", in sync with its arrival on June 10.

The rocker's second solo record captures an explosive power trio performance recorded live direct-to-disc at the famed Welcome To 1979 Studio in Nashville, TN on November 12, 2021.

No "fixing" or remixing took place after the fact whatsoever, providing listeners with a raw, supercharged performance. "I cut a record last year. Literally," says DuVall. "No computers, no tape. Just a needle cutting grooves directly into a plastic lacquer disc as we played live. The 'we' in question is myself on the 6 (and the singing), the great Jeffrey Blount on the 4, and the phenomenal Greyson Nekrutman on batterie. Four songs per side, no dead air and no breaks (except to change the lacquer between sides). An album recorded and mixed in just under 40 minutes but informed by many lifetimes."

The live package follows Duvall's 2019 solo debut, "One Alone", which saw the singer deliver new material in a stripped-down format with just his voice and an acoustic guitar. Stream the new live recording here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Alice In Chains' William DuVall Streams New Live Album

Alice in Chains' William DuVall Previews New Live Album

Alice in Chains' William DuVall To Unplug For Special Show

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Shares Live 'Smoke And Mirrors' Video

News > William DuVall

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained- Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Tests Positive For Covid-19- Slipknot Fall Knotfest Roadshow Tour- Aerosmith's Joe Perry- more

Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool- Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record- more

Ozzy Osbourne To Have 'Very Major Surgery'- Lamb Of God Share 'Nevermore' Video- The Rolling Stones- more

advertisement
Reviews

More Father's Day Gift Ideas

Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Father's Day Gift Guide Pt 1

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music

Barton Stanley David - Crest

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained

Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis

Jimi Hendrix Experience's 1970 Baltimore Concert Shared Online

Robert Plant Revisits Dreamland Track On Digging Deep Podcast

Clutch Share We Strive for Excellence And Announce Tour

Jimmy Eat World Reflective With 'Something Loud' Video

Eric Church Delivers 'Doing Life With Me' To Radio Following Stadium Show

Wednesday 13 Adds Fall Leg To 20 Years Of Fear Tour