Alice In Chains' William DuVall Streams New Live Album

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains singer William DuVall is streaming his newly-released album, "11.12.21 Live-In-Studio Nashville", in sync with its arrival on June 10.

The rocker's second solo record captures an explosive power trio performance recorded live direct-to-disc at the famed Welcome To 1979 Studio in Nashville, TN on November 12, 2021.

No "fixing" or remixing took place after the fact whatsoever, providing listeners with a raw, supercharged performance. "I cut a record last year. Literally," says DuVall. "No computers, no tape. Just a needle cutting grooves directly into a plastic lacquer disc as we played live. The 'we' in question is myself on the 6 (and the singing), the great Jeffrey Blount on the 4, and the phenomenal Greyson Nekrutman on batterie. Four songs per side, no dead air and no breaks (except to change the lacquer between sides). An album recorded and mixed in just under 40 minutes but informed by many lifetimes."

The live package follows Duvall's 2019 solo debut, "One Alone", which saw the singer deliver new material in a stripped-down format with just his voice and an acoustic guitar. Stream the new live recording here.

