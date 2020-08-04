.

Alice in Chains' William DuVall To Unplug For Special Show

Michael Angulia | 08-04-2020

William DuVall

Alice in Chains frontman William DuVall has announced that he will be unplugging for a special solo concert later this month via the Stage It platform.

DuVall will be performing acoustic versions of the songs from his debut solo album, "One Alone", as well as AIC tracks and covers of some his favorite songs.

He had this to say,"Stage It provides the perfect platform to bring us back together during these uncertain times and I am so looking forward to playing and seeing the fans even in this virtual setting. Technology for good!"

The special event will be taking place on August 15th, 2020 at 4PM EST and tickets are available here.


