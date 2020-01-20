Alice In Chains' William DuVall Shares Live 'Smoke And Mirrors' Video

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains vocalist/guitarist William DuVall is streaming a live performance video of "Smoke And Mirrors", from his debut album, "One Alone."

Filmed at Holly Lane Studios, the rocker says the acoustic clip "presents a glimpse of what you'll get at my upcoming solo shows." DuVall will return to the road for more acoustic shows across the US starting February 14 in St. Louis, MO before heading to the UK and Europe.

The singer - who has appeared on Alice In Chains' last three releases, including 2018's "Rainier Fog" - describes "One Alone" as "part late-night confessional, part living room concert."

"After three albums and numerous world tours with Alice In Chains," DuVall explains, "as well as creating the Giraffe Tongue Orchestra album (with Brent Hinds of Mastodon and Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan), and, of course, my catalog of albums and tours with Comes With The Fall, I felt the need to peel everything back to the bare bones.

"This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





