Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert

08-30-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones were forced to moved up their live concert date in Miami, FL due to the approaching threat caused by Hurricane Dorian, the band advised via social media.

"Due to the weather forecast, the Rolling Stones show scheduled for Saturday, August 31 at the Hard Rock Stadium has been moved to tomorrow night, Friday, August 30," shared the band on social media on Thursday. "All tickets will be honored for the new date. There will be no opening act - doors will open at 6:00PM ET, and the Stones will go on at 8:30PM ET.z Ticket holders will be receiving an email from Ticketmaster with more information."

The Miami concert will mark the finale date of the band's 2019 No Filter summer tour of North America. "We're looking forward to seeing you in Miami this evening," says the group. "We're sorry to those who aren't able to make the change of date, due to the predicted weather.

"The Rolling Stones were under pressure to cancel the show - something we were determined not to do if at all possible. Weather predictions are that the winds are going to increase from Saturday for several days and our technical team advised that for any date later than Saturday at best, the show would have to play with no towers or screens and at worst would not play at all given the uncertainty about power disruption." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


