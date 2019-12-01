.

Judas Priest Haven't Ruled Out Reunion For Rock Hall Induction

Michael Angulia | 12-01-2019

Judas Priest

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says that the band will wait into the actual day they are inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame to decide which members will take part in the ceremony.

The metal legends have been nominated for the second year in a row and if they are chosen for the class of 2020 they will be formally inducted during a ceremony next May.

The band recently made headlines when original guitarist K.K. Downing shared via social media that he had contacted the band about taking part in their 50th anniversary next year, but the guitarist said that the band told him that they do not plan to include him.

But it appears that the band has not ruled out a reunion if they are inducted into the Rock Hall next year. Halford was which members will be part of the event during an interview with The Metal Voice.

He responded, "I feel we're going to have to wait until the day quite frankly but it's Judas Priest in every aspect, in every respect and to be nominated for the second time is a another thrill and an honor for everything that we love about Judas Priest and the fifty years that we'll have you know I've been around as a metal band next year. So whatever turns out will be great for Priest and will be great for metal." See the interview below:


