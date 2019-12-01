Randy Rhoads Music Gear Stolen

Music gear that belonged to late Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads was stolen from the family's Musonia School Of Music in North Hollywood, Ca.

The school was founded by the legendary guitarist's mother Delores and Rhoads was an instructor there prior to being recruited by Ozzy for his first solo band following Black Sabbath.

The Randy Rhoads Society Facebook page shared the sad news about the break in. The administrator wrote "I've been informed that someone has broken into Musonia and stolen Delores Rhoads instruments & some of Randy's Quiet Riot gear!

"Completely unbelievable that someone would do this to the Rhoads family whom are always there for the fans and are very friendly and approachable. Totally blows me away!

"I have been asked by Kathy Rhoads to put this info out there, especially to the people in LA. We hope that someone will maybe hear something or maybe be of help acquiring the stuff back for Kathy Rhoads & family.

"I was told by Kathy that they can't really give too much info as of right now due to an active investigation. Regardless it's very sad to hear as Randy & Delores are no longer with us which makes these stolen items priceless and irreplaceable.

"I will pass on more info as I get it . Any help finding info or the stolen items is much appreciated. It's sad someone would do this to the Randy's family! Kathy is understandably very upset right now."





Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On How Randy Rhoads Changed Him

Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads

Black Sabbath Legend Added To Randy Rhoads Tribute Event

Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate

Playing With Randy Rhoads Was 'Life-Changing' For Music Legend

Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus

More Randy Rhoads News



