Randy Rhoads Documentary Set For Release

(hennemusic) A new documentary about the late legendary Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads will premiere next month via Video On Demand, and a trailer of the film has been shared online.

Directed by Andre Relis and narrated by L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns, "Randy Rhoads: Reflections Of A Guitar Icon" takes a look at the life and legacy of the rocker, who co-founded Quiet Riot before shooting to fame as the groundbreaking guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne in the early 1980s.

Rhoads was a key figure in the revival of Osbourne's career following his dismissal from Black Sabbath; the pair launched Ozzy's solo brand with 1980's "Blizzard Of Ozz" and 1981's "Diary of A Madman", before the guitarist was tragically killed in a plane crash at the age of 25 while on tour in 1982.

Set to premiere via Video On Demand on May 6, the documentary includes interviews with Randy's mother Delores Rhoads, brother Kelle Rhoads, Eddie Van Halen (Van Halen), Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne), Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Bruce Kulick (KISS), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), Gary Moore, Dweezil Zappa, George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob) and Ozzy Osbourne.

