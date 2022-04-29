(hennemusic) A club days rivalry in 1970s Los Angeles between Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen is the focus of a preview to the forthcoming documentary, "Randy Rhoads: Reflections Of A Guitar Icon"
As Quiet Riot and Van Halen became staples on the Sunset Strip, the guitarists for both bands made names for themselves as gunslingers while each group developed a loyal following before securing record deals.
"At some of the shows, we would see David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen there, which was always interesting to me," recalls Quiet Riot fan club president Lori Hollen, "because I know Randy never went to see them play....but they would always come to see Quiet Riot and Randy play."
If Randy wasn't checking Van Halen out on the circuit, he was aware of - and inspired by - "the competition", according to Eddie. See what Eddie had to say and watch the full trailer for the film here.
Randy Rhoads Documentary Set For Release
Randy Rhoads Honored With Unusual 'Crazy Train' Cover
Ozzy Osbourne Tributed Randy Rhoads In The Studio 2021 In Review
Randy Rhoads Honored With Rock Hall Musical Excellence Award
Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19- Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Documentary Preview- more
Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Tops Rock Chart- Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Jam With KISS On Farewell Tour- more
Journey Stream You Got the Best Of Me- Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Tour- Anthrax Leads Return Of Tattoo The Earth- more
Staind Announce Summer Tour- ZZ Top Share Raw Version Of La Grange- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- Iron Maiden- - more
Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts