Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Documentary Preview (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Documentary Preview was a top 22 story from April 2022: A club days rivalry in 1970s Los Angeles between Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen is the focus of a preview to the forthcoming documentary, "Randy Rhoads: Reflections Of A Guitar Icon"
As Quiet Riot and Van Halen became staples on the Sunset Strip, the guitarists for both bands made names for themselves as gunslingers while each group developed a loyal following before securing record deals.
"At some of the shows, we would see David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen there, which was always interesting to me," recalls Quiet Riot fan club president Lori Hollen, "because I know Randy never went to see them play....but they would always come to see Quiet Riot and Randy play."
If Randy wasn't checking Van Halen out on the circuit, he was aware of - and inspired by - "the competition", according to Eddie. See what Eddie had to say and watch the full trailer for the film here.
