Slayer Play Final Show Of Their Farewell Tour

Michael Angulia | 12-01-2019

Slayer

Slayer played the very last show of their "The Final Campaign" farewell tour on Saturday night (November 30th) at the Forum in Inglewood, Ca.

The concert was the second hometown farewell shows in the Los Angeles area for the band's epic final trek with the band ending their tour career with a performance of "Angel Of Death" and Tom Araya saying goodbye to fans.

In fan filmed footage (see it here), Araya is seen telling the crowd, "Thank you. Thank you very much. I want to thank you for sharing your time with us. Time is precious. So I thank you for sharing that time with us.

"Thank you. I'm gonna miss you guys. But the most important thing I want to thank you for being a part of my life. Thank you. Good night. You guys be safe."

See the setlist for the final show below:
01. South Of Heaven
02. Repentless
03. Postmortem
04. World Painted Blood
05. Hate Worldwide
06. War Ensemble
07. Stain Of Mind
08. Disciple
09. When The Stillness Comes
10. Born Of Fire
11. Payback
12. Seasons In The Abyss
13. Jesus Saves
14. Chemical Warfare
15. Hell Awaits
16. Dead Skin Mask
17. Show No Mercy
18. Raining Blood
19. Mandatory Suicide
20. Angel Of Death


