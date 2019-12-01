Slayer Play Final Show Of Their Farewell Tour

Slayer played the very last show of their "The Final Campaign" farewell tour on Saturday night (November 30th) at the Forum in Inglewood, Ca.

The concert was the second hometown farewell shows in the Los Angeles area for the band's epic final trek with the band ending their tour career with a performance of "Angel Of Death" and Tom Araya saying goodbye to fans.

In fan filmed footage (see it here), Araya is seen telling the crowd, "Thank you. Thank you very much. I want to thank you for sharing your time with us. Time is precious. So I thank you for sharing that time with us.

"Thank you. I'm gonna miss you guys. But the most important thing I want to thank you for being a part of my life. Thank you. Good night. You guys be safe."

See the setlist for the final show below:

01. South Of Heaven

02. Repentless

03. Postmortem

04. World Painted Blood

05. Hate Worldwide

06. War Ensemble

07. Stain Of Mind

08. Disciple

09. When The Stillness Comes

10. Born Of Fire

11. Payback

12. Seasons In The Abyss

13. Jesus Saves

14. Chemical Warfare

15. Hell Awaits

16. Dead Skin Mask

17. Show No Mercy

18. Raining Blood

19. Mandatory Suicide

20. Angel Of Death





