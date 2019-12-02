Chicago And Rick Springfield Announce North American Tour
Chicago have announced that they will be hitting the road next summer for a North American amphitheater tour that will also include Rick Springfield.
The band just made a special appearance in this year's Macy's Day Parade and announced that they will perform on NBC during the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on December 4th.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 12th in Concord, CA at the Concord Pavilion and will be wrapping up on August 1st in Rosemont, IL at the Allstate Arena. See the dates below:
Fri Jun 12 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
Sat Jun 13 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum
Sun Jun 14 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater
Tue Jun 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Thu Jun 18 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Tue Jun 23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wed Jun 24 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 26 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Jun 27 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sun Jun 28 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Wed Jul 01 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Jul 02 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 03 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sat Jul 18 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sun Jul 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Tue Jul 21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed Jul 22 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Jul 24 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Sat Jul 25 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Sun Jul 26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Tue Jul 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Wed Jul 29 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Fri Jul 31 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sat Aug 01 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
