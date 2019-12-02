Chicago And Rick Springfield Announce North American Tour

Chicago have announced that they will be hitting the road next summer for a North American amphitheater tour that will also include Rick Springfield.

The band just made a special appearance in this year's Macy's Day Parade and announced that they will perform on NBC during the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on December 4th.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 12th in Concord, CA at the Concord Pavilion and will be wrapping up on August 1st in Rosemont, IL at the Allstate Arena. See the dates below:

Fri Jun 12 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Sat Jun 13 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum

Sun Jun 14 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater

Tue Jun 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Thu Jun 18 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue Jun 23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 24 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 26 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jun 27 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sun Jun 28 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Wed Jul 01 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jul 02 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 03 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat Jul 18 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Jul 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Tue Jul 21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 22 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 24 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Sat Jul 25 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

Sun Jul 26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Tue Jul 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Wed Jul 29 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Fri Jul 31 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sat Aug 01 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena





