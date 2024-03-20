Chicago & Friends in Concert Coming To Movie Theaters

(Kayos) The theatrical release of Chicago & Friends in Concert will premiere on April 18 and April 21, in select theatres via Iconic Events Releasing, Mercury Studios and FanTracks.

"This concert film is a unique approach to any of our previous live performances," said Chicago founding member Lee Loughnane. "We very rarely play with guest artists, much less seven of them. It was very interesting to work with each guest and experience their interpretations of our music."

Chicago, the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band with more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, bring their iconic sound to moviegoers across North America in this 2½ hour cinematic event. Recorded this past November at Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ in front of a live audience of 10,000 fans over two nights, the band was joined by special guests Robin Thicke, Chris Daughtry, Steve Vai, VoicePlay, Judith Hill, Robert Randolph and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. Each performance is visualized in vibrant video and animation.

This once-in-a-lifetime event showcases Chicago's greatest hits and celebrates their 55th Anniversary of their groundbreaking Double-Platinum debut album, CHICAGO TRANSIT AUTHORITY. The film also captures the "unplugged" a capella arrangements and re-imagined Chicago's hits in an emotionally moving centerpiece.

Chicago & Friends In Concert's Executive Producer Barry Summers worked directly with co-producer, Chicago's Lee Loughnane, and each special guest on song selections. Loughnane also acted as music director and managed the post-production audio mix.

Barry Summers, Award Winning Producer & Creator of the Decades Rock LIve series of which this film is the latest, exclaims "We are very excited to be presenting "Chicago & Friends in Concert" 4K UHD Dolby 5.1 at cinemas in North America.

Ty Roberts, CEO, FanTracks added "We are thrilled to showcase the Decades Rock Live series in theatres which brings multiple generations together to celebrate iconic music."

The Decades Rock Live Chicago & Friends production was filmed on a custom-built LED stage set with nine 4K cameras. This film premiere contains Chicago's greatest hits and classics with each visualized in all original full length animations shown against an amazing custom LED backdrop.

Visit HTTPS://CHICAGOANDFRIENDSINTHEATRES.COM for theaters and showtimes near you.

