Craig Morgan Performs National Anthem At Chicago White Sox And New York Yankees MLB Home Openers

(BBR) Country music star and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan performed the national anthem in uniform for the MLB home openers of the Chicago White Sox game on March 28 at Guaranteed Rate Field and the New York Yankees game on April 5 at Yankee Stadium.

The newly appointed Warrant Officer 1, who had previously served seventeen years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions, returned to service in the Army Reserve last year following his swearing-in on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry on July 29, 2023. Watch the historic moment here.

In addition to his service to our country in the Army Reserve, Morgan has continued to tour and release new music, including October's Enlisted (Broken Bow Records). Just as the Army has called on Morgan, the Tennessee native has recruited some of his talented friends to contribute to his latest project, available now. Appropriately titled Enlisted, the six-track release offers new takes on four of his biggest hits along with two new tracks and includes appearances by an all-star group of performers including Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Gary LeVox, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson.

Morgan just wrapped his headlining "God, Family, Country Tour 2023," in partnership with Operation Finally Home. The tour and his recent record follow 2022's release of his personal memoir - God, Family, Country, which he wrote with Jim DeFelice, #1 New York Times bestselling co-author of American Sniper. The book chronicles Morgan's road to success, from his humble childhood in Tennessee to his years as an elite military operative to his country music stardom. Country music fans and thrill seekers alike will love this intimate look at his remarkable life

