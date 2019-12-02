Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Tour

Five Finger Death Punch have announced that they will be releasing their new album, entitled "F8," and February 28th and launching an arena tour this coming spring.

The band is currently on the first leg of the U.S. arena headline tour and will be launching the second leg on April 8th in Sunrise, FL at the BB&T Center.

The new leg will feature support from Papa Roach, I Prevail, and Ice Nine Kills and is scheduled to run through May 20th when it will wrap up in St. Paul, MN at the Xcel Energy Center. See the dates below:

4/8 - Sunrise, FL . BB&T Center

4/10 - Duluth, GA . Infinite Energy Center

4/11 - Pelham, AL . Oak Mountain Amphitheater

4/13 - San Antonio, TX . AT&T Center

4/14 - Ft. Worth, TX . Dickies Arena

4/16 - Houston, TX . Toyota Center

4/18 - Phoenix, AZ . Talking Stick Resort Arena

4/19 - San Diego, CA . Viejas Arena

4/21 - Los Angeles, CA . The Forum

4/23 - Tacoma, WA . Tacoma Dome

4/25 - Portland, OR . Veteran Memorial Coliseum

4/27 - Morrison, CO . Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/29 - Kansas City, MO .Sprint Center

5/3 - Baltimore, MD . Royal Farms Arena

5/5 - Worcester, MA . DCU Center

5/6 - Newark, NJ . Prudential Center

5/8 - Cincinnati, OH . Heritage Bank Center

5/12 - Detroit, MI . Little Caesars Arena

5/14 - Pittsburgh, PA . PPG Paints Center

5/15 - Camden, NJ . BB&T Pavilion

5/17 - Nashville, TN . Bridgestone Arena

5/19 - Rosemont, IL . Allstate Arena

5/20 - St. Paul, MN . Xcel Energy Center





