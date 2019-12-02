.

Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Tour

Michael Angulia | 12-02-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch have announced that they will be releasing their new album, entitled "F8," and February 28th and launching an arena tour this coming spring.

The band is currently on the first leg of the U.S. arena headline tour and will be launching the second leg on April 8th in Sunrise, FL at the BB&T Center.

The new leg will feature support from Papa Roach, I Prevail, and Ice Nine Kills and is scheduled to run through May 20th when it will wrap up in St. Paul, MN at the Xcel Energy Center. See the dates below:

4/8 - Sunrise, FL . BB&T Center
4/10 - Duluth, GA . Infinite Energy Center
4/11 - Pelham, AL . Oak Mountain Amphitheater
4/13 - San Antonio, TX . AT&T Center
4/14 - Ft. Worth, TX . Dickies Arena
4/16 - Houston, TX . Toyota Center
4/18 - Phoenix, AZ . Talking Stick Resort Arena
4/19 - San Diego, CA . Viejas Arena
4/21 - Los Angeles, CA . The Forum
4/23 - Tacoma, WA . Tacoma Dome
4/25 - Portland, OR . Veteran Memorial Coliseum
4/27 - Morrison, CO . Red Rocks Amphitheatre
4/29 - Kansas City, MO .Sprint Center
5/3 - Baltimore, MD . Royal Farms Arena
5/5 - Worcester, MA . DCU Center
5/6 - Newark, NJ . Prudential Center
5/8 - Cincinnati, OH . Heritage Bank Center
5/12 - Detroit, MI . Little Caesars Arena
5/14 - Pittsburgh, PA . PPG Paints Center
5/15 - Camden, NJ . BB&T Pavilion
5/17 - Nashville, TN . Bridgestone Arena
5/19 - Rosemont, IL . Allstate Arena
5/20 - St. Paul, MN . Xcel Energy Center


Related Stories


Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Faced Internal Turmoil Making New Album

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Megadeth For 2020 Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Singer 'Died A Couple Of Times'

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, More

Five Finger Death Punch Talks Direction Of Next Album

Five Finger Death Punch Announce U.S. Arena Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Confirm Drummer For New Album

Queen and Country/Blues Rock Icons Team With Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch Announce Summer Tour Dates

More Five Finger Death Punch News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Bret Michaels Reacts To Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Rumor- How Ozzy Recruited Guns N' Roses and RHCP Icons- Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Paul Winter's 40th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Caught In The Act: Cherie Currie and Brie Darling Live In Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

MorleyView Lee Aaron

Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

advertisement


Latest News
Bret Michaels Reacts To Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Rumor

How Ozzy Recruited Guns N' Roses and RHCP Icons

Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Share New Song, Announce Acoustic Album and Tour

Pearl Jam Announce 2020 Tour Dates

Judas Priest Almost Rocked Top Gun Movie

Chicago And Rick Springfield Announce North American Tour

Faith No More Add New Reunion Live Dates



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.