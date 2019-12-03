Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Tour Confirmation Coming

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has now more directly addressed the rumors of a tour with Motley Crue and Def Leppard saying that they "may be mentioning something" this week.

Bionic Buzz caught up with Bret at the Hollywood Christmas Parade last Sunday (Dec 1st) and asked him how he was able to get Motley Crue to reunite and he responded, "Here's what happened: everyone who knows this about me, I came in the spirit, right? I always try to throw what I call gratitude and a positive attitude out there.

"So I kept throwing the good vibes out there. I said, 'It would be insane for the fans if we had Def Leppard and Poison, and then if Motley Crue would pull it back together, that would be incredible.'" He then added, "It's only a rumor right now, but I'm thinking this week early, we may be mentioning something. It'll be incredible."

Michaels was also asked if the three bands might get up on stage together to perform and he said, "If you're asking me, everyone knows when they come out on the road with me, I bring everyone up on stage. It's like a big jam at the end of the night.

"We're hoping that that's gonna happen. But no matter what happens, I ask for one thing - that all the bands on this put an amazing, amazing show on for the fans; that's all. Everyone's having fun. 'Cause we want the fans to have fun, but I wanna have the time of my life too." Watch the interview below:





