Unearth Announce European Tour With Prong and Dust Bolt

Unearth have announced that they will be following their U.S. tour dates this month by launching a European headline tour early next year.

The trek will feature support from Prong and Dust Bolt and is scheduled to kick off on Valentine's Day (February 14th) at Dynamo in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

The band had the following to say, "As promised, we are heading back to Europe for a headlining tour this February. We are all looking forward to ripping a full set with you all as well as sharing the stage with killer bands.

"The mighty Prong will join the trek as direct support with German thrashers Dust Bolt rounding out the bill. See you out there friends." See the dates below:

2/14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

2/15 - London, UK - ULU

2/16 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

2/17 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

2/18 - München, Germany - Backstage

2/19 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

2/20 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barak

2/21 - Wien, Austria - Arena

2/22 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

2/23 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

2/24 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

2/25 - Braunschweig, Germany - Kufa

2/26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

2/27 - Hamburg, Germany - bahnhof pauli

2/28 - Berlin, Germany - So36

2/29 - Chemnitz, Germany - Ajz Tahlshok





