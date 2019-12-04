.

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Stadium Tour Announced

Michael Angulia | 12-04-2019

Motley Crue

It's official. A reunited Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison will be teaming up for a North American stadium tour in 2020, it was announced on Wednesday (December 4th).

After weeks of rumors and strong hints this week from Poison's Bret Michaels, plans for the North American trek featuring the three bands has been confirmed for next year with Def Leppard and Motley Crue rotating the headline spot.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 7th in Miami, FL at the Hard Rock Stadium and will be wrapping up on September 5th in Los Angeles, CA at the SoFi Stadium.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning next Friday, December 13th at 10am at www.LiveNation.com, except Boston where the general on sale will be December 20th.

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will be the warm up band for the tour. See the dates below:

Tuesday, July 7 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Thursday, July 9 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Saturday, July 11 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
Tuesday, July 14 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field
Wednesday, July 15 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
Sunday, July 19 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
Thursday, July 23 San Diego, CA Petco Park
Saturday, July 25 Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
Sunday, August 9 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park
Tuesday, August 11 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Thursday, August 13 Buffalo, NY New Era Field
Saturday, August 15 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
Sunday, August 16 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
Tuesday, August 18 Milwaukee, WI Miller Park
Thursday, August 20 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
Saturday, August 22 Washington DC Nationals Park
Sunday, August 23 Flushing, NY Citi Field
Tuesday, August 25 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Friday, August 28 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Sunday, August 30 Denver, CO Coors Field
Wednesday, September 2 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park
Saturday, September 5 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium


