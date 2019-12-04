Gary Holt Reflects On The End Of Slayer

Slayer guitarist Gary Holt took to social media to share his feelings about the band playing the final show of their farewell tour last week in Los Angeles.

Holt was drafted by the trash legends to replace original guitarist Jeff Hanneman who died in 2013. He paid tribute to Jeff and shared his thoughts on the last show of the band's long career.

He wrote on Instagram, "Now that the final show has come and gone, I just want to send a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported me stepping into this monster called Slayer. Last night was a whirlwind of emotions for all four of us. I want to thank @tomarayaofficial , @paulbostaphofficial and KFK, Kerry F***ing King. I will miss so much more than just sharing a stage with you guys. I'll miss the jokes, the penalty shots for our onstage f*** ups, the philosophical discussions, the fart jokes,the millions of laughs, the songs, the bus ride movies and more shots. MASSIVE love to all three of you."

He also wrote, "And to the Slayer fans, thanks for making me feel welcome, it's been a special and magnificent metal journey. Three epidurals, seven cortisone injections, trigger point injections, all to keep me in raging mode. Worth every second of the pain. Forever honored to have been a part of this band."

Holt concluded, "But I never wanted this. Jeff should have been there. I just held down the fort for him. And @lisaholt777 , your support meant everything to me. Love you after forever. And all my boys in Exodus, you are my family, and this wayward son is coming home! New Exodus is a world destroyer. See you in Europe in February!" See the full post here





Related Stories

Slayer Play Final Show Of Their Farewell Tour

Lombardo Won't Be At Slayer's Final Show

Slayer Farewell Is Just The End Of Touring

Slayer's The Repentless Killogy Hitting Movie Theaters

Slayer Play Their Very Last European Concert

Volbeat Recruit Slayer Star For New Song

Slayer Add New Show After Selling Out Final Concert

Slayer Announce Final Leg Of Farewell Tour

Les Claypool Leaks Slayer's Final Tour Plans

More Slayer News



