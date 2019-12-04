Guns N' Roses Reunion Wouldn't Have Happened Without Sober Slash

Slash doesn't believe that he wouldn't be doing what he is currently doing with Guns N' Roses or his solo band if he had not cleaned up his act 13 years ago. He actually believes that he might not even be alive.

The famed guitarist talked about getting sober during a recent interview on BBC Radio. He said, "I got sober in 2006; 13 years ago. It was definitely not easy. First, you have to come to terms with the fact that you're beyond repair; your addictions or whatever have gotten to the point where you're not enjoying yourself and you're not really functional, and so on and so forth.

"And you have to have that clarity, which is hard. Once you have that, you have to keep reminding yourself of that so that you can start. What you want to do is try and have a different kind of existence and it just takes a lot of work to get there.

"I wouldn't be doing anything like what I have been doing for the last 13 years if I was still going like I was. I probably wouldn't be here, most likely." Watch the interview below:





Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Slash For New Song 'Straight To Hell'

Guns N' Roses' Slash Inspires Myles Kennedy

Slash Releases New Performance Video

Slash Addresses New Guns N' Roses Song Rumor

Kulick Talks KISS Kruise Jam With Slash Bandmates

Slash Shares Live 'Ghost' Video

Slash Releases Live 'Shadow Life' Video

Losing Guns N' Roses Gig To Slash Was Best Of Both Worlds For Guitarist

Slash Bandmate Leaves Tour Over Medical Emergency

More Slash News



